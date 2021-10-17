The recent vote of the St. Tammany Parish Council to rescind its opposition to the $2 billion Mississippi River Mid-Barataria Diversion Project is a slap in the face to the men and women who work in Louisiana’s commercial fisheries.
According to proponents of the project, Louisiana will need to wait 50 years to see the alleged benefits of a $2 billion effort without a guaranteed result. On the other hand, people who make a living on the water or in seafood processing and distribution — around 35,000 statewide — will see the negative impacts far more quickly and with many more dire consequences to their businesses and their families.
It seems there is not enough information to educate the public on the devastating impact to our seafood industry. Our restaurants, their employees and our local tourism and hospitality industries will feel the pain from this long-term impact. The availability of fresh shrimp, fish, oysters and crab will be diminished and prices will rise for those who buy our seafood products. It also opens us up to competition with lower-quality foreign seafood.
All the damage mitigation efforts in the world won’t replace the decimated marine resources, commercial fisheries and coastal communities that will result from this diversion project. What’s more, Louisiana’s unique global reputation as a producer of quality and abundant seafood that our chefs and restaurants have built their businesses and reputations on will be damaged in ways that no speculative promises of so-called mitigation can replace or restore.
CHALIN DELAUNE
chairman, Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board
New Orleans