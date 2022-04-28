I am writing to oppose state Sen. Bodi White’s Senate Bill 189, which would redraw the boundaries of the Central school district to exclude a racially diverse area on the west side of the Comite River.
This bill would have a devastating effect on the middle-class neighborhoods that would be affected by its passage. Children not currently enrolled in Central schools, which are among the best in the state, would be forced to attend lower-performing schools in Baton Rouge. Homeowners, whose property values are based, in part, on their inclusion in the Central school system, would see their home values greatly diminish.
More broadly, passage of SB189 would perpetuate a toxic system, in which the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee — the man who controls the purse strings for the entire state — is able to leverage his powerful position to bully his fellow lawmakers. How else to explain the silence of virtually every senator, even Black Democrats, when the bill came up for a vote on the Senate floor?
In 2021, White, R-Central, attempted to break up Baton Rouge’s parks and recreation system. The bill passed in the Senate, thanks to the support of crossover Democrats, before White voluntarily shelved the measure.
He also supported efforts to establish the city of St. George in the southeastern portion of East Baton Rouge Parish for the purpose of creating another, mostly white school district.
Now, White is trying to selectively redraw the lines in Central with a bill that is a textbook example of the systemic racism African Americans have decried for decades. We cannot allow these segregationist-era policies to take root. We cannot allow a bully to use the power of the purse to return Louisiana to the Jim Crow era. It’s time we stand up to Sen. Bodi White.
ALBERT SAMUELS
professor and chair, Southern University Department of Political Science and Geography
Baton Rouge