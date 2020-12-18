In his Dec. 2 letter, Dr. Robert Veith cautioned Medicare beneficiaries about what Medicare Advantage (MA) plans don’t cover. While he raised valid points, he also left out important details that could misinform the public and put Medicare beneficiaries in a vulnerable financial position.
Veith notes that MA plans cover outpatient medications at 80%, the same as original Medicare-only coverage. He says that while most participants won’t use this benefit in any given year, those who do “will face responsibility for large sums.” What Veith’s letter fails to highlight is that Medicare beneficiaries with original Medicare-only coverage have no limit on out-of-pocket expenses to cover their 20% of the cost of these outpatient medications.
One of the biggest benefits of MA plans is their maximum out-of-pocket limit. This gives seniors the peace of mind of knowing exactly the maximum amount they’ll spend on their medical care each year. Many individual MA plans offered in Louisiana have annual out-of-pocket maximums as low as $3,900. Those eligible for group MA plans could see maximums as low as $1,000.
Considering someone with original Medicare only taking an expensive outpatient drug could be looking at tens of thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket costs each year, this benefit of an MA plan cannot be overstated. This is valuable protection not offered with original Medicare only, where the beneficiary is responsible for 20% of costs with no maximum unless they purchase a Medigap policy to provide coverage for this 20%.
Insurers here in Louisiana also offer Medicare Advantage Part D (MAPD) plans, which is an MA plan that includes Part D prescription drug coverage. These MAPD plans offer all-in-one benefits and provide extensive coverage for outpatient medications under both the pharmacy (Part D) and medical (MA) benefit. The MA portion of the plan provides coverage for drugs administered in an office or facility with the out-of-pocket limit mentioned above. Part D covers medications filled at a retail/mail pharmacy and taken by members at home. While it’s true that most members won’t use the “MA” outpatient drug portion of their MAPD plan, almost all members will use a retail pharmacy to fill a Part D covered drug. This coverage is a substantial advantage to enrolling in an MAPD plan.
I would encourage those looking for a Medicare plan to carefully consider their options. There are agents experienced in Medicare who can help find the plan that best fits their needs and gives them the financial peace of mind they deserve at this stage in their life.
I. STEVEN UDVARHELYI, MD
president, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
Baton Rouge