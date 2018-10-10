One-party rule is a defining characteristic of many dictatorships. With the elevation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, the United States now has what is effectively a one-party political system. The Republican Party now has a lock on all three branches of government. Gulags and show trials are next.
Now any grotesquerie either the president or the Congress might concoct stands an excellent chance of being validated by the Supreme Court. So, look for more executive orders and court challenges like the ones sanctioning discrimination against gays, transsexuals, and Muslims. Look for more policies like the one that cages and makes orphans of children crossing the southern border in search of safety and asylum. Look for Supreme Court approval of gerrymandering and voter suppression. Look for the most corrupt president in history to get away with everything.
Do not look for environmental protections — those are not good for business. Do not look for any kind of gun control at all. Do not expect the courts to hold police accountable for excessive use of force or to give women who have experienced sexual violence a serious hearing. Do not look for strengthening of voting rights.
This is a bleak outlook. It will become bleaker still, if things don’t change in November.
Michael Russo
librarian
Baton Rouge