You recently published in the letters section a piece by Robert Stewart titled, “Masks reflect ‘junk science’ and he won’t waste his time.”
Stewart tells of acquaintances who are “mask zealots,” and others in the community, who don’t follow “proper procedure” so therefore it’s a waste of time. He goes on to say he won’t be wearing a mask or “patronize locations that require masks.”
By this logic, why follow any laws and/or public safety measures? It’s the law to wear seat belts when driving but there isn’t 100% compliance with this law. Does that mean we shouldn’t buckle up for our own safety?
We should all wash our hands after using the restroom for proper hygiene but not everyone does that either. By Stewart’s standards, should we just stop washing hands altogether too? Also, should we not shop at businesses that have hand-washing signs posted on their restroom doors?
There are countless studies and examples from the past century that point to the effectiveness of mask-wearing to slow, if not stop, the spread of particles and droplets from person to person which is how the medical experts believe COVID-19 is being spread. Many other countries have used mask-wearing and social-distancing measures, with far greater compliance from their citizens, and have had substantially better results in containing the virus. Not everyone in those countries followed “proper procedure” either.
I’m not going to go into the science behind why mask-wearing is used to prevent the spread of diseases. There are to a of resources available on the internet for that. I just want to point out that we know mask-wearing works and we have evidence to prove it.
And, even though everyone does not follow the “proper procedure” to the letter every day, if we all wore masks in public, our state would be doing exponentially better than it is doing.
JASON RICHARD
operations manager
St. Amant