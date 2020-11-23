Please consider voting no to Proposition 2 in the upcoming election on Dec. 5.
Here’s why: If Proposition 2 passes, your libraries will never be the same.
Proposition 2 calls for an immediate cut of 40% to the library budget not just for the upcoming year, but for the next 20 years.
What does that mean? In 2021 alone, the library system would lose $7.5 million to its operating budget. It means major layoffs and furloughs of library staff, cuts to services and branch closings. It means the “free and open to the public” libraries that have existed for almost 200 years to serve our communities will be stripped bare, robbing access to free internet, classes, programs, concerts, author signings, a safe haven for those in need and, of course, to reading, an essential part of learning and education.
What’s more, if this proposition passes, libraries will lose their independence. Proposition 2 calls for the money to go into a fund controlled by the mayor.
It’s easy to target the library system. Who will notice? You will.
As an author, I have traveled all over the United States visiting libraries and have witnessed firsthand what a vital part of the community they are. Public libraries are in danger if this proposition passes and the fallout will affect not just you, not just your kids but your grandkids.
Be smart. Vote no to Proposition 2 and help save our libraries.
LAURA LANE MCNEAL
author
New Orleans