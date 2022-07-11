BR.roevwade.062522 TS 512.jpg

I am writing in response to Sidney Pulitzer's letter of June 30.

First, and foremost, he says the Supreme Court decision removed women's freedom of choice as to what they can do with their own bodies. He left off, "What they can do with their own babies."

Secondly, women are having freedom of choice when they have sex with anyone. What about choosing contraception?

And, finally, I challenge Pulitzer to provide the proof that 1 in 4 American women have an abortion during their lives.

I must live in a foreign country because in my circle of family, friends etc., I don't know of any of my friends, their daughters, their sisters, their mothers, aunts or grandmothers who had an abortion.

Several have given up babies for adoption and several have taken babies in to our families.

MARY ANN AUCOIN

realtor

Metairie

