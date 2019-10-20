After reading Froma Harrop's recent column, it’s pretty clear that the left is so intent on removing President Donald Trump from office that facts don’t matter. Just put forth opinions, theories, and innuendo, and it will likely stick, and be accepted as fact, such as the liberal media and this newspaper are so fond of doing.
I will dissect Harrop's article, pointing out so many of these attempts.
She refers to Trump’s “civic decrepitude.” Her opinion, not mine. He’s a welcome breath of fresh air to the stench in Washington.
“Trump has been stomping on our laws and norms for a long time.” What laws are those? Are they something like the laws President Barack Obama and other Democrats stomped on? Using the IRS to suppress opposition of conservative organizations? Making the DACA declaration after saying numerous times that he (Obama) did not have the authority to do so? Telling the Russian foreign minister to tell Putin to just wait until after the election and he'd have more flexibility? And as far as not acting according to “norms,” whose norms? Washington’s? Please, deliver us.
Further, she refers to “Trump again invited a foreign government …” What’s that again? There is no "again"; Robert Mueller's report did not prove that. “Willingness to compromise national security …” where did that come from? You guys, not the conversation. There is absolutely no mention of military aid in the conversation. (Reference Harrop's “in effect” modifier about military aid — once more, opinions, theories, editorial insertions, unfounded conclusions.)
Throughout her article, she implies the president did collude with the Russians in the 2016 election. She doesn't believe Mueller? Where’s Adam Schiff’s “indisputable evidence” that Trump did that? Where is Eric Swallwell’s evidence? If it's out there, let's see it. After two years and millions of dollars, Mueller couldn’t find it.
In the last part of Harrop's piece, she refers to Trump's phone call as “truly appalling.” The only thing appalling is the Democrats, the left, and the media’s vitriol for this man. You don’t like him, cast your vote. In the meantime, let him do his job.
Joseph Vizzini
retired CPA
Covington