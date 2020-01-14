I don’t do “Hail Marys” and I don’t do “stunts.” The information in Stephanie Grace’s Jan. 8 column cannot be verified. The budget for the deputy clerks has not been “increased.” The 75 positions filled in 2019 will be the same 75 positions filled in 2020, not the 85.5 I need, and down from 90.5 we needed in the past. The “increase” to $4 million for the 2020 budget is inaccurate. If you read the budget information, you will be able to understand that the $4 million is for employees and operating costs.
To clarify, the city is statutorily mandated to pay all operating costs and for all deputy clerks. Payroll is entered into the city finance system and the city pays all deputy clerks, that’s the law (R.S. 13:1381.7).
The City Council doesn’t give me money to operate my office and pay staff. I present the budget and advise them how many deputy clerks are needed to operate effectively. We use the city pay plan to compute the cost to fund the deputy clerks.
The law is quite clear and not ambiguous: If the city or the City Council want to reduce or challenge the amount of money it takes to pay my deputy clerks, they need permission from the Legislature. They have never done this.
The deputy clerks are extremely important to this office and I highly respect them for their loyalty and dedication. Denying a simple pay raise for over 10 years is uncalled-for. Instead of raising the pay for the deputy clerks, the city has continuously tried to reduce the number of positions needed to perform effectively. Working with that handicap, the deputies still perform stellarly.
This city administration and the previous one has continued to try to reduce my budget (specifically the number of employees) in order to force this office to function under the City Home Rule Charter. It would be a violation of state law to acquiesce and allow the city to take control of the clerk’s office. The clerk position was created under this state’s constitution and the Legislature has oversight of the office, not the city.
I support the Criminal District judges and their staffs. Chief Judge Karen Herman asked me to postpone the furlough until further notice so she could assist with the funding situation; I agreed.
I hope this clears up the untruths written.
Arthur A. Morrell
Clerk’s Office, Criminal District Court
New Orleans