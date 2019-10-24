I read with disgust regarding Lane Grigsby, once again using his money to attempt to influence the outcome of a political election. The arrogance of this man in his proclamation; “I’m a kingmaker, I talk from the throne.” Really.
Grigsby broke the law, plain and simple. Now let’s see if our — ahem — No. 1 crime fighter, the Honorable Jeff Landry, will prosecute him. If I was in a poker game, I would move all of my chips in against that happening. As they say on the street, General Landry, “money talks and bulls***t walks."
William A. Schultz
political consultant
New Orleans