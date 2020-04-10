The loss of Tom Dempsey was much more than about a man who once played professional football and set a one-time NFL record field goal, it was about someone who was very inspirational to many.
He was born with half a right arm and half a right foot; his father would never allow him to feel sorry for himself and pushed him to make sure he could accomplish anything despite what some people would call a handicap.
He would often state about his record kick, "Life's not about producing on one day, it's about producing every day that counts." It's a motto he lived to the fullest and will be fondly remembered for turning a "handicap" into positive capabilities that inspired many to work hard and above their so-called threshold potential and that's why he will be so greatly missed.
A record holder on the field, let the record show he will be held in our hearts for a long time to come.
WILLIAM TAYLOR
freelance meteorologist
Thibodaux