In a recent opinion article, Patrick Dobard, former superintendent of the Recovery School District and the current CEO of New Schools for New Orleans, addressed the crisis regarding student placement after a number of imminent school closures. He asserted, “the children who are currently attending these schools and their families will be supported and enrolled in better schools for next year.”
Despite Dobard’s lofty claim, we all know that there are not enough seats in these mythical “better schools” for the children that OPSB is displacing through these hasty school closures. According to a 2017 study conducted and published by the Center for Research on Education Outcomes, less than 50 percent of students affected by closures actually end up in better schools. This seems especially likely for our students; as was noted at the last board meeting, 41 percent of the public schools have received D and F grades.
Too many New Orleans schools are failing for there to be enough “better schools” for these displaced children to go. The same CREDO report shows that school closures are only beneficial to students if their receiving school is markedly better than the one that shut down. However, this will likely not be the case for the majority of our students. Our organization, Families and Friends of Louisiana’s Incarcerated Children, has asked on numerous occasions exactly how many seats are available in the higher-performing schools that will accommodate the children from the school closures; yet we have been met with silence. Meanwhile, we are communicating with our parents and families to understand how they feel their children’s educational needs should be met.
The parent demands are: 1. Continue to direct run Cypress Academy and McDonogh 35 and develop a comprehensive quality school plan with parents. 2. Have the E. P. Harney Spirit of Excellence Academy and Medard Nelson Elementary School go back under OPSB and develop a comprehensive quality school plan with parents. 3.Keep the leadership and teachers that are currently at each of the schools to ensure continuity for the best interest of the children. 4. Provide the schools with financial support and any other supports they may need. 5. Have parent evaluation teams that will recommend changes to leadership and faculty by OPSB.6. No child should displaced from a school closing until a trauma study is complete and/or the child has a guaranteed seat in quality school that can meet the child’s individual social, emotional and academia needs.
We held a meeting to discuss parent’s concerns on Monday, December 17 and invited OPSB’s participation. We were there, no board. We respect and appreciate board members have families and other priorities. However, our families and our youth are our priorities. We want to meet with the board on our turf and our terms. The demand is quite simple: do your job to provide the best education for our city’s youth or leave. (We have a photo of the empty seats from the board meeting)
Gina Womack
executive director, Families and Friends of Louisiana's Incarcerated Children
New Orleans