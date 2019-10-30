It never ceases to amaze me how supposedly intelligent people go all to pieces when speaking of “health care" (Lanny Keller, Oct. 25). The issue here is not whether or not more people are covered. The issue is whether or not the taxpayers of Louisiana, or any state, or the country as a whole, can continue to face ever-increasing taxation and government fees to provide people with services that the taxpayer cannot, in many instances, afford to pay for themselves.
The world isn’t fair — some people have, and some people have not. I didn’t make it that way, and I should not be forced at gunpoint to try to make it so. Forcibly taking more and more of my money and giving it to others because they may not be able to afford what I can afford is patently unfair, also. And the fact that government can “legally” do so does not make it fair.
If you, or anyone else, thinks these programs are worthwhile, pay for them yourselves. That’s charity, caring, and self-sacrifice. Using governmental authority for taking from others to assuage your own guilt, because someone may have something that someone else does not, is not charity, caring, or self-sacrifice; it’s legally sanctioned theft.
I am not a rich man, nor a business owner, nor a right-wing nut. I’m a guy who has worked his entire life to assume car notes and mortgages so I can live a modest life. Yet every year I watch 20% of my income disappear into a hole so that, amongst other things, people can be given Medicaid. Meanwhile, I could not afford to insure my own wife, and was “taxed” again because I could not. And, of course, I earned too much to qualify for a subsidy. Funny thing is, the taxes I paid to cover others were never subtracted from the calculation of my income — they were counted as if I was spending that money on myself. But I’m sure, somehow, that is considered quite “fair,” and a public good, in your book.
Like I said, the issue is not about covering more people. The issue is about when enough is enough, and facing the fact that we cannot provide everyone with everything they want.
DEAN M. BASSE
insurance agent
Folsom