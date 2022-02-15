I found your Feb. 8 "Our Views" article, “Is today’s GOP a conservative party, or a radical political sect?,” extremely biased and leftist. Did you realize you only covered one side of the spectrum? What happened to the other side — the side that 50-plus% of the American public support?
Why are you only aghast at the Republican Party for violence on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol? Why aren’t you also aghast at the violence that occurred under the watch and support of state and federal Democrats in charge in Minneapolis, Portland, Washington, D.C., and Chicago? Those folks definitely abandoned the principles of law and order in the summer of 2020.
In these democratic strongholds we witnessed our police being injured and killed, citizens killed, public buildings set on fire and looted, billions of dollars in damage to private businesses and much more. Where, oh where, is your equal outrage about this sin and stupidity?
Why aren’t you aghast that we do not have a congressional investigation of George Soros in progress? “Defund the Police,” now that is stupidity.
JIMMY BOYD
retired, oil and gas tech support
Marrero