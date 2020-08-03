Thank you for the affirming editorial about the work of volunteers and non-profits such as Rebuilding Together, Catholic Charities, the United Way of Acadiana and the Order of Malta in Acadiana for work done to restore homes and families affected by the 2016 floods. I celebrate the good work that has restored 500 homes in the Acadiana area.
This same story could be told about the work done in the greater Baton Rouge area in response to the 2016 flood. However, unfortunately, our area is still working on homes affected by the flood.
Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge hosted hundreds of volunteers after the flood, partnered with other organizations such as Mid-City Redevelopment, Mennonite missionaries, United Way, Catholic Charities and others in a long and very difficult effort to make families whole again by restoring their flood affected houses. Today, sadly, this work continues.
Flood survivors seek our assistance every day in addressing damage to their homes caused by the waters. We are still hard at work repairing flooring, installing kitchens, replacing HVAC systems and a host of other work needed because of the inundation of flood water
While Acadiana may have fully recovered from the 2016 flood, the same is not true for the greater Baton Rouge area. Because of that fact, Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge continues to work with its partners helping flood survivors return to normal life.
It would be nice to be able to put the 2016 flood behind us. Sadly, much work remains to be done and we are committed to seeing it through. Then, like our friends in Acadiana, we too might “stand and bow” for mission accomplished. But we are not there yet.
CHRIS ANDREWS
JIMMY WALTERS
Rebuilding Together
Baton Rouge