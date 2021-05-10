I read where Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette, withdrew his bill that would ban the teaching of “divisive concepts” such as critical race theory in K-12 schools and in colleges.
For myself and many other professors of the social sciences and the liberal arts on the college level, the passage of such a bill would not affect a single lecture in my classroom. My field is cultural anthropology and it is the academic exercise of cultural critique that forms the basis of virtually everything I teach.
American culture is awash in fantasy, half-truths, misconceptions and ignorance, especially in the areas of gender, sexual orientation and race. I have no intention of perpetuating that which is culturally “proper” at the expense of those who have long suffered the consequences of doing so, e.g., women, people of color, immigrants and anyone who doesn’t fit neatly into one of the two culturally designated gender boxes bequeathed to us from the authors of both Genesis creation stories.
Some bill passed by a Louisiana legislator will not be worth the paper it’s written on for those of us who will never allow “culture war” conservatism to dictate what we can and cannot teach in our classrooms.
JAMES HOUK
professor
Baker