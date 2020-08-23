In the Aug. 15 Advocate in “Mail delivery delays abound in Louisiana,” staff writer Tyler Bridges imputes to President Donald Trump the motive that Trump wants to “hamstring efforts pushed by Democrats to carry out universal voting.”
The 20th Amendment to the Constitution provides that where no president or vice president has been elected by Inauguration Day, the Congress may declare who shall act as president. Wikipedia explains: “In cases where there is no president-elect or vice president-elect, the amendment also gives the Congress the authority to declare an acting president until such time as there is a president or vice president. At this point, the Presidential Succession Act of 1947 would apply, with the office of the presidency going to the speaker of the House of Representatives ..."
3 United States Code Sec. 19, entitled “Vacancy in the Offices of Both President and Vice-President; Officers Eligible to Act,” provides: “If, by reason of ... failure to qualify, there is neither a President nor Vice President to discharge the powers and duties of the office of President, then the Speaker of the House of Representatives shall, upon his resignation as Speaker and as Representative in Congress, act as President.”
Subsection C of that statute provides that such individual would continue as president through the end of that presidential term.
So while I’m sure the Democrats would never try to game the system like that, those nasty old Republicans might cynically suggest that, fearing that Joe Biden won’t win, the Dems could bollix up the vote counting through the use of universal mail-in ballots and attendant legal challenges long enough to prevent declaration of a winner by Inauguration Day. Speaker Nancy Pelosi would become president.
No one believes Biden will ever finish out his first term, if elected. But this could be a massive sleight of hand. Under the law, the Democrats are guaranteed the White House if mail voting delays the election count long enough.
So how does President Pelosi sound to you?
Don’t think the Dems haven’t included this in their contingency planning. If they can delay the election through disputed ballots and thereby prevent declaration of a winner through Jan. 20, you can be sure that they will invoke these provisions and seek to have Pelosi declared president.
MYRON A. WALKER JR.
retired lawyer
Baton Rouge