After reading "Trump pays respects to Ginsburg's casket at court," I am utterly disgusted by the people who were booing the president at the memorial site of one of the most influential people in our history.
The fact that anyone has the audacity to mention anything outside of their prayers or respects is completely unacceptable. The whole reason the casket is there is so people can pay respects, whether you are affiliated with the government or not. The people who booed at the site of the casket have proven that people have stooped to an all-time low. It is crazy to me that someone would go as far to "resist" Trump while also being extremely disrespectful.
To me, the people who booed at the president while he was visiting Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket are the symbol of hypocrisy. These people are constantly trying to call out Trump for literally anything they can think of, but also don't have the values to take the moment to realize what they are doing is wrong and they can't wait until they get home or go to protests to do it.
Instead of booing, we should be standing with the president and others in unison of realizing Ginsburg's amazing life and the contributions she made towards the feminist movement and America as a country.
SAM DANZIG
student
New Orleans