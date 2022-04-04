On behalf of the Northshore Home Builders Association’s 700+ members, we publicly oppose the proposed ordinance to restrict applications for rezoning of properties to densities greater than one unit per acre.
There are several reasons that this moratorium is not a good idea for St. Tammany Parish:
1. A parishwide moratorium is unnecessary because rural areas of St. Tammany would benefit from growth and development. Councilmembers already have the authority to pass individual moratoriums in their own districts based on needs and challenges in their area.
2. Housing affordability, a key quality of life indicator, will become a significant challenge in terms of recruiting and retaining workforce. The average home on the market is currently listed for $553,000, which is not realistically attainable for the average household in St. Tammany, including those who work in the four largest industries: hospitality, healthcare, retail and construction.
3. Jobs will be lost. Businesses will suffer. In a study by the Southeastern Business Research Center using 2018 data, 1,431 single family homes built in St. Tammany translated to 4,580 jobs that year. With more houses built in 2019, 2020 and 2021, we know that the impact is even greater with more jobs at stake than ever.
4. Mandatory impact fees are already collected from builders and developers to help offset the effects of rapid growth, specifically for road and drainage projects.
5. Once the existing low inventory of available lots is gone, the residential construction industry will not survive if the minimum lot size is one acre.
There are serious issues to be examined herein. We need a plan to address traffic and drainage, not the wide-sweeping and harmful actions that are proposed.
KYLE COOPER
president, Northshore Home Builders Association
Covington