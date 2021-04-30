Toby Russo’s recent letter decried working from home as “a disaster for the economy.”
But I believe he was ignoring a simple reality — money saved by not commuting didn’t vanish. Yes, he is correct that it hurt businesses near offices. And certainly, we used less gas and created so much less pollution it was measurable. And less traffic. By the way, my auto insurance company gave me a small rebate for this; did yours?
What Russo ignores is that most of those dollars saved were spent elsewhere. A quick search of the web showed Americans are saving on average around 7% (per the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank’s site). So more than nine of ten dollars not spent commuting are being spent elsewhere. And the dollar saved is invested and lent to help businesses grow and people buy homes and cars.
The non-economic benefits of parents spending more time with their children and each other, less pollution, less traffic, fewer accidents and even people getting a bit more sleep are real. So, I don’t believe less commuting, less time spent away from home staring through a windshield, is a bad thing for our society.
As in every change in our society, there are economic winners and losers. We need to try to help those negatively impacted by changes to adapt.
ROBIN MOULDER
engineer
Baton Rouge