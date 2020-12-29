I am a baby boomer who grew up with a deep sense of patriotism, a love of my country and a respect for the flag.
For the past four years disrespect for the Office of the President of the United States has not only been allowed, but it has been encouraged. Those whose candidate didn't win forgot that they were Americans.
The media played along.
The State of the Union address was torn up on national television. The president of the United States was met with opposition even in matters that otherwise would have been applauded and accepted. The president of the United States was shown disrespect by reporters during news conferences. Members of Congress acted like spoiled brats for four years. The media played along.
Disruption and hate have been fostered by those in positions of power and has been fueled by the media when it should have been condemned. Riots were labelled as "peaceful." History was re-written or erased. The flag of the United States of America was disrespected time and again, and that disrespect was never condemned by the media.
Michelle Obama once said that for the first time in her life she was proud of her country. Well, to paraphrase her, for the first time in my life I am afraid for my country.
I pray that those elected officials who sit in the Senate and in the House of Representatives will remember that they are Americans first and put the good of the country before their own agendas. And that the media will present the news objectively.
May God help us if they don't.
LINDA B. GERMANY
retired bookkeeper
Baton Rouge