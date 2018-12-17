I agree with the recent letter written by Ranney and Emel Mize. We should appreciate Loyola, and support our local artists.
Loyola graduated Maestro Dennis Assaf and his wife Nancy Ross, who have continued to educate young singers, actors, and dancers and to employ our local talent for the shows at Jefferson Performing Arts Theater on Airline Drive. I saw "White Christmas" there this past week, and Irving Berlin couldn't have had a better show or venue. It was Broadway "in the parish." Praise to Loyola for giving us such talent. Amen!
Jackie Elliott
retired real estate owner and broker
Metairie