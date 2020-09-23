I look forward to the upcoming presidential election as I do every four years.
This quadrennial exercise fills me with patriotism, hope for the future and a surge of power. But this year my friends and co-workers tell me the outcome will be overshadowed by doom.
“No matter who wins, the losers will dispute the results with weapons.” I am horrified. Gone is my patriotism, my hope, I feel powerless. What has happened in the land of the free, the home of the brave?
I have heard that the only reason our democracy works is because the loser accepts the results as Al Gore did in the election of 2000. As kids, we stopped playing with the kid who whined “no fair.”
Why do people now say they’ll take up arms for the spoiled brat?
Let me lower the temperature and just ask my fellow Saints fans: How long would you root for Drew Brees, for Sean Payton, for our boys if they said a loss was really a win. Would beating Tom Brady and the Buccaneers matter?
THOMAS FITZGERALD
house painter
New Orleans