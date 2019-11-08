I am appalled by U.S. Sen. John Kennedy for the way he disparaged himself in trying to insult U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. I think (I thought) he was smart enough to know that nasty comments like this do not reflect on the recipient (in this case, Pelosi), but on the sender, in this case himself, as a reflection of his character. We should all take note.
I am amazed that the GOP senators do not have a concern about getting to the bottom of the issue of threatened national security. Many, like Lindsey Graham, prefer to make assumptions based on limited sources rather than waiting for the full information. In other words, "My mind is made up; don't confuse me with the facts." I, like many citizens, thought they were more mature.
Elaine Hinojosa
retired
Covington