In his July 25 letter, “If abortion supporters are wrong, what are the consequences?” Michael Folse asks those of us who do not share his belief in a “god” what we think might happen if we live our lives and then discover we’d been wrong.
I answered that question for myself 35 years ago when I finally got around to giving serious thought to the religious beliefs that I’d carried with me since childhood.
First, I realized that I could not “choose” what I believed. The evidence either demands agreement or leaves doubt. And if there’s doubt, I can’t very well have (much less pretend to have) a belief in it.
Accepting this, I then considered that if there really is such a god then, as I’d been taught to believe, this god knows my thoughts.
This was followed by the third realization that, if a god exists in the form the Christians claim, then it gave me the brain that I have. And, having given me this brain, this god would expect me to use it. After all, why give someone something only to have them refuse to use it?
Having used my brain and concluded that not enough evidence exists to require a belief in a supernatural god, I must acknowledge and embrace that understanding, pending further evidence.
My final conclusion, and my answer to Folse’s question was that, should I discover upon my death that there really is a god, said god will smile, pat me on the shoulder, and tell me “You’ve used your brain well.”
WAYNE PARKER
retired technical writer
Baton Rouge