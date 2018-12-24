Your recent editorial recommending against adding a member of the New Orleans City Council to the Sewerage & Water Board of Directors missed an important reason as to why this is necessary, and this concerns the disaster known as the SELA Drainage Project.
Before the S&WB even started this massive, $1.5 billion undertaking, it specifically anticipated that construction would damage adjacent homes. Pre-construction documents identified these unfortunate homes as being located in the euphemistically labeled “Construction Impact Zone” or “Area of Potential Effect.” Written contracts memorialize the SWB’s promise to investigate and resolve these damages, and included is the ability of the S&WB to offset damage payments to homeowners against amounts owed the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. Following years of heavy construction, hundreds of homes were in fact badly damaged. You would think that a governmental entity, supported by taxpayer dollars and contractually obligated to pay for the repairs, would do the right thing and fix the homes. But you would be wrong.
Instead, the S&WB paid millions of dollars to an “expert engineer” to deny the claims, forcing the homeowners to hire attorneys to seek justice. After several years of being bounced around different courts by the S&WB’s squadrons of attorneys, the homeowners finally had their day in court. After hearing the testimony and considering the evidence, the court ruled in favor of the homeowners. It said the S&WB was responsible for the damage and ordered it to pay. It refused. Our own government knowingly damaged our homes and now is trying to stiff us. Furthering the outrage, it has filed appeals of these judgments, while at the same time whining that it is broke. Newsflash — it isn't.
The S&WB’s long overdue and just-released annual financial report recounts an increase in the SELA Project liability of $37.9 million. This means that the S&WB has analyzed and accepted the fact that the SELA construction has caused at least this much damage to homes. The report also shows that "claims expenses" were $41,847,195 for 2017 alone. That includes lawyer and expert witness fees. Wouldn't a reasonable and prudent organization spend that money on settlement of the damage claims instead of enriching its lawyers and expert witnesses? This is a foolish and irresponsible waste of public funds.
While still a candidate, the mayor came to the homeowners and said she would support us. Many of us voted for her based upon this promise. Now, as head of the S&WB, we don’t hear a word from her. To their credit, Councilman Joseph Giarrusso and the Public Works Committee have held meetings with the S&WB management regarding the SELA claims, but get no answers as to why it continues to refuse to do what’s right. Therefore it is necessary for the many aggrieved homeowners to have someone looking out for their interests on the board. The board members are also citizens and homeowners, which necessarily begs the question: what kind of people would do this to their friends and neighbors? It’s also unclear why The Advocate would not be our advocate against such an outrage.
David Epstein
retired
New Orleans