I returned from visiting my son in Seattle on Monday. In consultation with the state COVID-19 hotline, I have decided to self-quarantine for two weeks, in the outside chance that I may have been exposed to the coronavirus while in Seattle.
I am thankful that Gov. John Bel Edwards took this health issue seriously and that I had immediate expert advice. I am not alarmist. My son’s girlfriend works as a speech therapist for Life Care, the skilled nursing facility/nursing home company at the center of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Seattle area. Although my son’s girlfriend has not been to the specific facility in Kirkland, a Seattle suburb, her co-workers have. If it is possible I have been exposed, and am Louisiana’s “patient one,” I did not want be out and about, spreading it to my community.
I have two observations and one caution about my situation. I am a retiree, and thus can afford to stay home with no financial impact. Second, I am a military retiree, and at age 65, I have sufficient health insurance coverage, between Medicare and TRICARE, to cover any medical expenses.
Many Louisiana workers do not have the luxury to stay home when they are sick, because of lack of sick leave. Many Louisiana residents would find it a significant burden to stay home from work for two weeks. If they did become ill with the COVID-19 virus, it might be prohibitively expensive for them to receive treatment.
The reason the U.S. needs health care reform is that illness can spread to anyone. We, collectively, can only be as healthy as the most vulnerable of our population. There is a moral reason to provide health care to all, but there is also a practical reason.
This COVID-19 virus is a great wake up call to our politicians. Any inadequate health care system, focused on profit, is the wrong model. It is time to reform our entire system, not just improve the rate at which people are insured.
JANET HUMPHREYS
retired military
New Roads