The winter season is upon us along with the holidays that we have enjoyed with family and friends for years.
This year, we have to think about our health and welfare as well as for all the others we miss and love. With the pandemic causing widespread illness and death, we need to be cautious around others. We may need to spend those usually happy days by ourselves.
Knowing that the vaccine is just around the corner can help us to persevere. Not easy! Not easy for anyone.
But loving and respecting each other by following the few necessary mitigating procedures, we can all survive.
MARY LARSON
retired CPA
Baton Rouge