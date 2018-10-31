As commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Insurance, I am always pleased to announce rate decreases for any line of insurance. I recently had the pleasure of approving a request from Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. for a decrease of 8.3 percent in rates for their commercial property policies.
The decreasing rate trends Citizens (our state-sponsored residual market) experienced in 2018 and 2019 are part of a greater story that demonstrates the remarkable recovery in Louisiana’s property and casualty market in the years since hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Today, Citizens has its lowest policy count since the devastating 2005 hurricane season.
Citizens in 2018 has about 41,000 policies, down from 174,000 in 2008. The department estimates Citizens has shrunk to 0.5 percent of the Louisiana homeowners market — down from 9.8 percent in 2008. Citizens was the third largest insurer in our state. Today, it is estimated to be our 35th largest insurer. This shrinking book is good news for all property insurance policyholders as we all are at risk for the residual market exposure.
The tailwind spurring Citizens on is also positively impacting the homeowners market in Louisiana. The newly approved rates in the homeowners market follow only a 1 percent increase each of the last five years. Additionally, in 2004 our two largest homeowners insurers had over 50 percent of the market. Today, those companies' combined market share is less than 40 percent. With lots of help, we have recruited 28 new insurance providers to share our substantial risk, resulting in lower rates to Louisiana homeowners through increased competition.
This competition has impacted Citizen’s yearly depopulation effort and has resulted in the large overall reduction in its policy count. The smaller policy pool for the insurer of last resort is directly proportional to the size of potential assessments in the case of another catastrophic storm season in Louisiana. All Louisiana property owners benefit from the continued good health of Citizens and the vibrant property insurance market that we have built over the past 10 years.
We’ve also seen the positive impacts of competition play out in other markets throughout the years. A prime example is the workers' compensation markets of the 1980s and 1990s. During that period, state workers' compensation rates skyrocketed to all-time highs and coverage was hard to find. Those rates have decreased by 50 percent over the last 20 years and 30 percent in the last 10 years in part due to greatly increased competition.
While we still face challenges in the automobile and health insurance marketplaces, I can assure all Louisiana policyholders that we at the LDI are focused on addressing these challenges for the benefit of policyholders in a manner similar to our property and workers' compensation success.
Jim Donelon
commissioner, Department of Insurance
Baton Rouge