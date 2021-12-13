William Sadin's Dec. 3 letter offers a false comparison when he equates the hiring of football Coach Brian Kelly with the low teacher salaries in Louisiana. The LSU Athletic Department is a self-generating funding operation from ticket sales, concessions, programs, lucrative SEC TV contracts, and share of the revenues that fellow SEC conference members generate in the major sports. The department does not take a dollar from the state budget to operate their daily operations.
They also use Tiger Athletic Foundation donations to fund projects and in Kelly's case his salary and perks. Also, well-heeled financial boosters provided a portion of his contract.
Up until recently the LSU Athletic Department gave back annually between $5 million and $10 million to the university. The football program also contributes to the local economy, which increases sales tax revenue which directly funds teacher salaries. I am a retired teacher and I know this. Those who offer this straw man argument need to do their research. They should know better.
CHARLES V. DUNCAN
retired educator
Lafayette