The letter from Ernest Gammon, dunning Edward Pratt's columns, invalidates itself with the way it was written.
The problem isn't what it says about the content of Pratt's works. It's the letter's demeaning content. Gammon might have meant to critique the content of the columns but that effort is lost in the cascading name-calling, character disparagement and twists of truth. These reveal more about the writer than the subject.
Ernest attempts to negate Pratt's comments about President Trump by making his own criticism of President Obama and President Clinton. This commentary might have been relevant if the article was comparing the three of them, but it wasn't. It was just Pratt's personal reflections on Trump.
The letter writer resorts to personal insults to criticize Pratt for the latter's opinions regarding cable news programs, without offering any evidence that Pratt's comments are invalid. It's one's opinion of the other's opinion — an attempt to invalidate the column by demeaning the columnists' author. That's dishonest.
Pratt's columns are greatly relevant to the black community readers of The Advocate. I'd bet that Ernest doesn't find the columns relevant to his life.
I'd be interested in Gammon's opinion of Pratt if he critiqued the columns' content instead of the author's character. His vitriol reveals why I wouldn't want to have lunch with him, either, if I were in Pratt's shoes.
Pam Hartman
licensed professional counselor
Denham Springs