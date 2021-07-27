Did anyone in East Baton Rouge Parish notice all of the recent new economic development districts that are being created? It appears that one district (Harveston) was approved by the Metro Council, one district (Plank Road business) was created by the legislature, and one district (Florida Boulevard) was approved by the EBR Redevelopment Authority on June 1. Has the Florida Boulevard district even been totally approved yet? Have you seen much in the news about these districts? How many EBR citizens are even aware of the last two?
The Florida Boulevard district is large and seems to include the Amazon project at Cortana Mall. Actually, the existing North Baton Rouge Economic Development District seems to already include a lot of the area that the Florida Boulevard District includes, including the new Amazon development at the old Cortana Mall location.
These districts seem to often be a good way to divert sales taxes to some well-connected individuals and groups, and also set up a system that pays some of the district's CEOs and other employees of the district a pretty large compensation, including benefits. Also, in addition to sales taxes, property taxes are also being diverted away from their normal uses by other tax subsidy methods, like at the Amazon property.
Pretty soon it looks like a large part of the parish will be covered by special economic development districts and TIF districts etc. that divert tax funds away from the original purposes they were intended to be used for. I think someone really needs to investigate these districts, how they are created, what groups can create them, and who actually profits from them.
PHILLIP LILLARD
retired
Baton Rouge