In response to Mike Polito’s letter regarding the Pathways Plan: I agree, "All children deserve an encouraging, enriching, developmentally appropriate education."
He failed to recognize East Baton Rouge Superintendent Sito Narcisse's plan is written for all incoming freshmen, which accounts for more than 2,500 students and is far from being developmentally appropriate. Would you force fifth graders to take high school courses? Then why require freshmen to transition into high school with college-level courses? That's absurd.
Polito suggests his plan will "give more student access" to distance education courses. We would love "access." Our concern is that it forces students to enroll without any consideration given to past performance and completely lacks parental consent.
I can assume Polito as a business person is looking at the bottom line of having some students walk away with some college credit, which by the way is not at all widely accepted, but failing to consider the losses we'll suffer along the way — including students falling further behind, loss of self-confidence and a detriment to their mental health.
Our children don't deserve those kinds of pressures placed on them in ninth grade at 14. They need options to explore their hidden talents and interests and room to discover a love of learning.
By all means, let's give them options, but we must keep them truly optional. Let's give them access, but allow the freedom of careful consideration before making those choices. Let's show our students multiple "pathways" to success, not force them down a narrow road that may not be right for them.
This could all be possible, if and only if we make amendments including student choice and parental consent. Forcing students without their buy-in and without parental support will be a disaster, and our district will experience even further setbacks.
ASHLEY BALLARD
parent
Baton Rouge