I was pleased to see House Bill 645 pass the Louisiana House of Representatives unanimously by a vote of 97-0.
HB 645 seeks to carve out additional money for senior home and community services. Seniors should have options when it comes to long-term care, especially care at home. And many elderly and disabled people prefer home services so that they can live at home as independently as possible for as long as possible.
The Senate Finance Committee will now hear HB 645. This bill is important for seniors, and I urge all members of the Senate Finance Committee to vote yes.
Let's have another unanimous vote in support of our seniors. They need and deserve it.
EILEEN KENNEDY
retired educator
Baton Rouge