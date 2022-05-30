I appreciated Garey Forster's May 12 column regarding an alternative for a bridge over the Mississippi River. He points out the merits of a previous study that reduced the need for a bridge by use of a West Bank Connector highway.
The concept to widen highways that parallel I-10 of the river is viable in this regard to move some traffic around Baton Rouge by crossing the Sunshine Bridge in Donaldsonville. If the new bridge is built then wouldn't a portion of this widened highway be required to divert traffic off I-10 at Port Allen anyway?
Why wait for the bridge to build this enhanced highway? Improve or replace La. 1 to Donaldsonville sooner and at a lot less cost than a new $2 billion dollar bridge.
Between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, other bridges include the Veterans Bridge in Gramercy and the Hale Boggs Bridge in Luling. Each can help to alleviate some traffic volume from the I-10 Bridge and provide alternate routes when accidents or evacuations occur if efficient feeder highways were built to better access them.
Rather than tying up all of the proposed $500 million for the new bridge studies and early design work, allocate a portion to build new or expand the existing highway over the 33 miles from Port Allen to Donaldsonville. South of Donaldsonville, La. 3127 already offers a four-lane divided highway to easily travel to Luling with a crossing at I-310.
The improved stretch of highway between Port Allen and Donaldsonville can mitigate river-crossing traffic issues a decade sooner than a new bridge while the studies, permitting, design, rights of way, funding and the subsequent construction are ongoing. And this highway improvement just might eliminate the need for the new bridge altogether as Forster clearly postulates.
BARRY J. KEEGAN
mechanical engineer
Metairie