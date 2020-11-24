The AP news article in The Advocate’s Nov. 11 edition, “GOP lets Trump fight election for weeks despite Biden’s win,” is yet another example of the AP’s anti-Trump biased news reporting.
The article says Republicans in Congress support President Donald Trump’s “unfounded legal challenges.” How can the AP conclude at this early date that such challenges are unfounded?
It appears to me based on various news sources that Trump’s legal teams have begun to discover many significant election irregularities in several closely contested states that indeed warrant challenging in order to assure an accurate vote count.
The AP’s credibility might be enhanced if it returned to more objective journalism.
LAWRENCE UTER
retired lawyer
Lafayette