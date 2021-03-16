Lafayette Parish people deserve a library that is free and open to all.
They deserve books and programming chosen by professional librarians with the knowledge, skills and years of experience necessary to make such important decisions. They deserve a new branch to serve the northeast side of our parish, where the community has been waiting patiently for years for a library of its own, though the only things people have seen so far are empty political promises.
What we, the people, do not deserve is dirty politics and backroom deals to appoint members of the Library’s Board of Control without any public input.
Since when is it OK for members of our parish government to collude with current board members to fill the next vacancy six days before the public meeting where the appointment is supposed to take place? Since when is it OK to ignore resumes of highly qualified, highly educated applicants in order to appoint the child of the Youngsville chief of police?
It’s sickening to think that in less than three years the Lafayette Public Library system has gone from being well-funded to being nearly broke and in less than a year from being an award-winning source of pride for our community to being ruled over by a board embroiled in controversy and obsessed with power.
2021 has barely begun and we’ve already made national headlines for ignorance and prejudice. What’s next, a Bradbury-style book burning?
When is this community going to stand up and say, “Enough is enough?”
LYNETTE MEJIA
writer
Carencro