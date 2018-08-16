Once again, Michael Hale spouts his liberal diatribe and sprinkles it with half-truths in claiming that a previous author, Mike Fuselier, was "off-the-chart" wrong when he attacked liberals and their policies.
In fact, it is Hale that is "off-the-chart wrong" (as usual) and he professes to blame Republicans for all the wrongs in the world while showing his love for liberal policies. As he congratulated Mike Fuselier for his brevity, I will endeavor to earn similar congratulations from him by being brief myself. President Bill Clinton did not leave the country with a budget surplus. He, like other presidents, used off-budget items to produce this so-called "surplus," and any fiscal discipline that emanated from his regime was due solely to the Republican Congress dragging him kicking and screaming to such things as welfare reform.
Yes, Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush did increase our debt, but only because that was the only way to get the military properly funded. And Obama, his apparent idol, spent more than all other presidents combined in his eight years in office. And his unemployment numbers only appeared to be an improvement because the labor participation rate was its worse in many years, thereby giving the appearance of an improving unemployment rate.
Yes, GM is still here, but only because it is a "new GM" that Obama's government absolved of its debt that ended up with a completely different stock issue. And lastly, for the sake of brevity, how can he possibly say that China is socialist when it is the very definition of communist that only seems to "boom" because it allows a minimum amount of capitalism to permeate its society.
I could go on about his liberal rant, but then I might miss out on his accolades for brevity.
Bill Reed
retired
Broussard