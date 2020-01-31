This newspaper's Jan. 30 edition includes a letter from Judy Rome admonishing Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy to “man up,” presumably urging them to vote to remove President Trump from office.
In her letter she states that Trump “with the aid of the Republican Congress has changed this country to a dictatorship.” I understand that Trump stirs deep passions among many people; however, does Rome not know that the U.S. still has fully functioning legislative branch of government made up of the House of Representatives and the Senate?
Does she not know that the Democratic Party holds the majority in the House of Representatives in the current Congress? Does she not know that the judicial branch of government continues to exist and function as the third, co-equal branch of our federal government? Her statement is totally false; Trump has not “changed this country to a dictatorship.”
I understand how passionate Rome and many others are about the current political circumstances of our country but completely inaccurate statements such as this are not helpful. They are damaging and they do not add to civil discourse.
Opinions differ and differing opinions should be heard; however, they should be factual and rational. They should not contain blatantly false and misleading statements such as Rome’s letter does.
In my opinion, this newspaper has a journalistic responsibility to publish truthful, accurate and fact-based editorial and opinion pieces.
WILLIAM BROWN
retired administrator
Baton Rouge