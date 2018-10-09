Approximately 13 years ago, I wrote a letter to The Advocate voicing my opinion about the discussion of establishing an Air Cargo Airport midway between the Baton Rouge airport and New Orleans International Airport in the Gonzales area. With my 29 years of experience with the FAA as an air traffic controller, air traffic supervisor, air traffic manager, with 24 years having worked at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, I opined that establishing a cargo airport midway between Baton Rouge and New Orleans would be a waste of funds and an underused facility. The cargo flights in and out of New Orleans are very light, more than Baton Rouge and Lafayette, but too small in number to justify building a cargo airport.
I stated that such a facility would turn out to be a “white elephant,” a useless and burdensome facility. Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard has the right idea: update roads and access to the Acadiana Regional Airport in New Iberia. Highway 90 and Highway 182 are east and west of Acadiana Regional Airport, rails parallel the airport, water and the Port of Iberia is nearby, and last but not least, the runway at ARA is 8,000 feet long and can accommodate any aircraft in the world. Jumbo jets from all around the world routinely fly into ARA for paint jobs at the company based at ARA called Aviation Exteriors. Acadiana Regional Airport is primed for an upgrade to a cargo facility, so the best of luck to Richard and the Iberia Parish Council.
Willie Price
retired FAA air traffic manager
New Iberia