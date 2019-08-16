It has become blindingly obvious that there is one and only one solution to pass rational gun control legislation, and that solution is to get rid of the Republican Party.
It is they who have blocked every effort to institute the slightest attempt at rationality in the control or regulation of firearms and firearm accessories. They, along with Hate-Monger-in-Chief Donald Trump, being abetted by the chairman of the Committee for the Obstruction of Justice, "Moscow Mitch" McConnell, have gleefully followed the dictates of the National Rifle Association, stopping any endeavor to pass sane legislation addressing the problem.
Time after time they, include the victims in their thoughts and prayers as mollification for our grief. Works great, doesn’t it? I feel so much better. Problem solved now.
As long as the sycophants of Trump's tribalism, living off the lifeblood of NRA campaign contributions, any real solution will be impossible. That is why the only way out is, as Moscow Mitch would say, rip out the Republican Party ”root and branch.“
They have become the party willing to sacrifice kindergartners and innocent people worshipping in their church or synagogue upon the altar of reelection. Free of morality, bereft of empathy, they count their money and walk away from the oaths they have take as lawmakers. I include our own Louisiana lawmakers (with a few exceptions) in this group.
Now it is up to you as an individual to do what you can to end this impasse, and what you can do is vote against Republicans. You can contribute to candidates, Democrats or otherwise, who oppose them. It is the Republicans who have created this situation, but it is you who hold the solution. Even if you like your representative, remember, he is supporting this mindless violence if only by failure to act. Vote them out — each and every one.
Jim Grice
retired general contractor
New Orleans