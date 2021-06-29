The Louisiana High School Athletics Association is a "principal-led" organization that has two main objectives: Promote fair and equitable competition and do what is in the best interest of the student athlete.
Not that long ago there was a very public disclosure by the LHSAA of violations by McKinley High School in Baton Rouge including several names and a number of suspensions. (All of this was a result of paperwork errors.)
Now, Catholic High School in Baton Rouge was cited for numerous recruiting violations by the LHSAA. Not only were there no names mentioned but there were also no suspensions for these violations. A statement from Catholic High School says it would "respect the confidentiality policy between the LHSAA and member schools."
Where was that same confidentiality between McKinley High School and the persons named in that investigation?
Maybe the LHSAA should investigate itself and see how it is doing with respect to being a "principle-led" organization.
BOB WALES
educator
Baton Rouge