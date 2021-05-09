There are usually two sides to a story, and regarding the May 3 editorial, I’d like to respond to what Paul Harvey would call the rest of the story.
The Line 5 pipeline “working safely for 68 years” as your editorial claims, gives the impression there is an arbitrary decision for its shutdown. Truth is, there are some very valid reasons.
Line 5 runs 4.5 miles under the Straits of Mackinac where Lake Heron meets Lake Michigan. The Great Lakes contain 21% of Earth’s fresh water.
There were two incidents in 2018 and 2019, where cables or anchors struck the pipelines. Enbridge's 67-year-old pipeline has had a total of 33 spills since 1968, with their Line 6B in 2010, “leaking” more than 60,000 barrels (55 gallons to a barrel) into Michigan’s Kalamazoo River, being the largest and most costly inland spill in U.S. history.
There is some debate if this Line 5 tar sands oil can be diverted to their Line 61, a newer and larger pipeline further west through Illinois. But mentioning this heavier tar sands oil, there is more to the story of why the Keystone XL pipeline was canceled.
These heavy tar-type hydrocarbons to be recovered would involve strip mining (clearing) a forested area the size of Florida for the dirtiest worse-case-available source on Earth. Even Canada struck down a pipeline to their coast for transport by ship because a “spill” with this heavy tar-based petroleum would tend to sink and make the Exxon Valdez ecological disaster seem like a minor event.
For those thinking the solution to what scientists call “the greatest threat to humanity” of our warming planet is to ignore it and call it a “hoax," I suggest they read the Feb. 2021 National Geographic.
There were different words used instead of “safe & reliable” for the aging 67-year-old Line 5 crossing underneath the Great Lakes such as “unreasonable risk,” “a ticking time bomb,” “a grave threat to Michigan’s (indeed Midwest) environment & economy,” and an accident would be “historically devastating!”
TERRY GRUNDMANN
sales engineer
Kenner