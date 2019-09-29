How much money does Congress want to waste on frivolous matters? Millions were spent on the Russia probe. Now Congress wants to spend more on impeachment.
We have infrastructure that needs fixing, we have people who need food, we have people who need job training so they can get employed, but the fat cats in Washington or only thinking with their egos.
Every politician in Washington should go back to the Constitution and see what the Founding Fathers said was their duties.
Don Guillot
retired pilot
Slidell