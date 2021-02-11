Having administered and observed myriad elections over the years, I can unequivocally affirm that unrestricted mass-mail voting is a recipe for fraud.
On Nov. 3, five crucial counties across various swing states saw significant amounts of mail-in ballots mass-produced by Lord knows whom and mailed indiscriminately to people who didn’t request them. Completed ballots were undated, unsigned, and lacked identifying markers.
Many were then harvested and bundled, and often delivered to registrars untimely. It is reasonable to assume that the harvesters/bundlers voted by themselves. Nothing was in place to assure ballot integrity. So much for one person, one vote.
The Electoral College outcome is determined in those swing-state counties. In some of them, notably in Ohio and Wisconsin, where the vote difference was razor-thin, thousands of late mail-in ballots were illicitly received and counted. They should have been rejected. Thus, the legitimacy of the Nov. 3 election was called into question by the sitting president, who had the absolute constitutional right to do so. Given the high stakes and the sanctity of free elections, he arguably was obligated to assert that right.
The election result was definitive; but, as it now stands, we don’t know beyond a reasonable doubt that the final tallies in the swing states are as they are represented to be. At issue is that stubborn thing: the truth. The only way to know with the greatest degree of certainty whether the Nov. 3 election would have turned out differently in the absence of nightmarish vote-by-mail scenarios is through a politically balanced commission, appointed by Congress. Its ultimate task would be to arrive at the truth, something that some apparently want to avoid.
The preliminary evidence suggesting consequential election irregularity is not cut from whole cloth. It should be received and methodically examined. Although the commission’s findings won’t affect the Nov. 3 outcome, they should tell us what we must do and how we should do it: among other things, tighten mail-in voting laws and procedures; shorten ridiculously long early-voting periods, prevalent in so many states; and build solid security features into election software. To its credit, Louisiana has already done that.
We shouldn’t demonize anyone who raises legitimate questions about any election and asserts his/her constitutional rights accordingly.
JOHN GEGENHEIMER
Jefferson Parish clerk of court
Gretna