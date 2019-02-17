Michael Gerson's comical recent column singing the praises of New Orleans' former egocentric, power-hungry mayor was almost as funny as it was misguided. Gerson claims to have come to hear a self-promoting speech Mitch Landrieu delivered while still in office.
He evidently came on a sunny day since his transportation didn't bog down in the flooded streets Landrieu ignored for years. Gerson also obviously watched no local TV shows which are filled every day with stories of crime and violence. Evidently, all Gerson learned about Landrieu while in New Orleans is that he took down four historical monuments most people paid no attention to, he has a massive ego and a ton of ambition.
Michael Gerson: Mitch Landrieu took down Confederate monuments in his city. He should be on the main stage for 2020.
But as Gerson must know, these days that's all that counts if one is a liberal Democrat seeking high office. Real accomplishments are just not in the picture, certainly not in Landrieu's. Now all Landrieu has to do is get on board with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's wild ideas for turning the United States into a Third World country, and he may just garner the support of the left-wingers and their left-wing news media supporters, and he may get his shot at national attention. God help us.
Michael Sellen
retired sales representative
River Ridge