Tyrese Harris was a babe in arms in 2005. He would have no accurate memory of Katrina or any evacuation trauma to use as an excuse for his behavior. He grew up during a time of supposed improvement to public schools, refocusing of funds and resources towards the at-risk demographic, while surrounded by a plethora of newly minted nonprofits all claiming their involvement in directing children and teens away from crime.
Heck, he even had the mayor as a mentor!
Despite all these opportunities, he embraced a criminal lifestyle that now has earned him a seven-figure bail, instead of a seven-figure salary. This thug is a shining example of a broken and dysfunctional system of public, private and faith-based services, a lenient approach to discipline and probably a real lack of available mental health care for youths exhibiting such sociopathic behaviors.
Every department and organization claiming its dedication to "helping at-risk youth" should examine its policies and priorities to prevent yet another generation from following in his crime-based footsteps. Surely, I'm not the only resident tired of paying taxes plus donating money, resources and volunteer hours towards organizations claiming their focus on at-risk youth, with the only result being another headline about the latest teen criminal.
KAREN KERSTING
business owner
New Orleans