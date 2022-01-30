Did I miss something? Did a miracle happen and somehow Louisiana rose to the top of the education list of high-performance schools, which would certainly merit a nice raise of $1,500 for teachers?
And before anyone gets indignant about it, my mom was a teacher and I worked at a school for a short period, so I do “understand.”
Public schools are all about teachers’ unions and political power. They have lost their way but still make their constant demands of taxpayers.
It’s a sad situation for those who cannot afford private.
JUDY KELLER
retired executive, non-profit
Lafayette