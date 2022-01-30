teachers.053119 TS 436.jpg

Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at the conclusion of a teachers rally on the steps of the State Capitol in 2019.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Did I miss something? Did a miracle happen and somehow Louisiana rose to the top of the education list of high-performance schools, which would certainly merit a nice raise of $1,500 for teachers?

And before anyone gets indignant about it, my mom was a teacher and I worked at a school for a short period, so I do “understand.”

Public schools are all about teachers’ unions and political power. They have lost their way but still make their constant demands of taxpayers.

It’s a sad situation for those who cannot afford private.

JUDY KELLER

retired executive, non-profit

Lafayette

