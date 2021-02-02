I hope the mayor and New Orleans government officials will reconsider their decision to switch so many employees to working from home permanently.
The "vanguard of remote-working strategies" is not necessarily a good place to be. It is driven first by tech companies' desire to make money, second by employers' desire to save money, with concern for workers and their community a distant third. While as taxpayers New Orleans saving money sounds good, in this case, it doesn't seem a good bargain. To begin, the whole business of trying to fit into a too-small headquarters as justification seems backward.
The two-tier system proposed for City Hall — remote and physically present — would make effective collaboration harder, even requiring everything to be online even for those physically present. Anyone who has been meeting remotely of late can testify to the difficulties — too many people to fit on one screen; sound and video delays and limitations that complicate the asking and answering of questions; a lack of reliable Wi-Fi and a professional setting for those at home.
Even the city's intent to require electronically documenting policies and decisions for those at home implies decisions are being made in person without them. People working remotely are stretching themselves now because they know it's a crisis.
Currently, I am working remotely and working hard, and doing my best to serve those I work for and with, as are my colleagues, but I long for the day when I can work on-site with others, accomplishing even more and much more pleasantly. And while the chief of infrastructure may say things are going well, I am sure I am not alone in having been told on numerous occasions dealing with business and government entities lately that there will be delays due to COVID-19 working conditions. In-person workers would still have the flexibility of electronic communication when needed, but to continue doing things the way we have to now would be like staying in your Katrina trailer after your house was finally rebuilt.
Looking across the nation and in New Orleans, COVID-19 has shown us the inequities of the digital divide and the burdens borne by frontline workers. Why aggravate that further?
Being "cutting edge" should come second to serving the people of New Orleans, including by providing the working conditions for city employees that will allow them to best serve citizens and to collaborate most effectively with each other for that purpose.
CHRISTINA ALBERS
writing coach
New Orleans