The updated trade agreement with Mexico and Canada is well on its way to ratification in the U.S. Senate.
Just before Christmas, the House of Representatives voted to approve the new NAFTA, technically called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. By encouraging the flow of oil and natural gas across the continent, USMCA will bolster America's booming energy sector and promote economic growth in energy-rich states like Louisiana.
USMCA maintains key provisions in NAFTA that prohibit tariffs on oil and gas products like gasoline. It also reduces tariffs on thinning liquid that helps Canadian crude oil flow through pipelines into the United States.
The deal also provides legal protections for U.S. energy firms operating in Mexico. The so-called investor-state dispute settlement gives multinational energy companies the ability to sue the governments of countries in which they operate. This provision would help U.S. firms fight back if Mexico tried to nationalize its energy industry — something it has done in the past.
The United States relies on its North American neighbors to meet its energy needs. Nearly 70 U.S. refineries imported Canadian or Mexican crude oil in 2017. Canada and Mexico are also some of the biggest purchasers of American energy products. The U.S. exports more motor oil to Mexico than to all other countries combined. Mexico is the largest buyer of U.S. natural gas and refined products. And nearly 60% of U.S. crude oil exports go to Canada.
Trade with Canada and Mexico helps support America's domestic energy boom. The United States produces more oil and natural gas than any country in the world. In November we became a net exporter of oil for the first time in 75 years.
Louisiana is leading this renaissance. Louisiana "ranks among the top 10 states in both crude oil reserves and annual crude oil production," and is one of the top 5 states for natural gas production, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The energy industry supports over 400,000 well-paying jobs in the state and is poised to add an additional 35,000 positions by 2021.
Canada and Mexico's demand for American energy will only grow stronger in the coming years. Mexico's natural gas needs have reached an all-time high and will continue to. The protections afforded by USCMA will enable the United States to meet this increased demand.
USMCA will strengthen the U.S. energy sector and bring jobs to Louisiana. The House was right to pass it — let's hope the Senate moves swiftly and ratifies the deal this month.
Shane Comeaux
realtor and public policy consultant
Lockport